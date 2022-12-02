Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Admits to Fleeing San Diego Following NLDS Loss

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, a San Diego native, had to flee the country after L.A.'s loss to the Padres in the NLDS to avoid the celebrations.

Losing in the postseason is never easy, for the players, the fans, or the manager. It's even harder on the manager when he lives in the city his team lost to.

That's the situation Dodgers manager Dave Roberts found himself in back in October. Roberts grew up in San Diego and still lives there with his family, so when Los Angeles lost to the Padres in the NLDS, the last place he wanted to be was at home, as he told Jayson Stark and Doug Glanville on the Starkville Podcast.

“Yeah, it certainly ended sooner than I had expected or hoped. So right then, so we finished losing to the Padres. I’m in San Diego, that’s where I live, and we lost at Petco so, knowing that the Padres are going to continue to move on, there’s a town of San Diego Padre fans, so I’m like, ‘babe, we got to get out of town.’ And when I say out of town, we got to go to the other side of the pond.

"So what we did is that we got two tickets and we went to London. And guys, it was so much fun. It was my first time to London. And we took in a show. I think it was called Come From Away. It was a 9/11 show so that was fantastic. Met up with a Philly favorite, all time favorite, Chase Utley and his wife Jen, who were there. Yeah, they’re living in London now. So we had a dinner with them. And then we did some shopping. Went to Oxford for the day, so that was fantastic.”

If you thought you took the Dodgers' NLDS loss hard, just be glad you didn't have to flee the country to escape it. Or maybe be sad you don't have the money and schedule flexibility to go to London on a whim any time you want to get away from happy Padres fans and go catch a show with Chase Utley. Either way.

