Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Calls Braves Pitcher 'Best' Lefty in the Game

Dave Roberts had high praise for Braves lefty Max Fried after the southpaw dominated the Dodgers on Saturday.

For the second time this season, Braves starter Max Friend had a strong performance against the Dodgers. The Harvard-Westlake alum was dominant in 6.2 innings pitched. He punched out nine Dodgers and walked just one.

He finished the day with two earned runs, with one of them being charged to him after Will Smith gave up a RBI single to Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes.

After Saturday, Fried has logged 13.2 innings against the Dodgers with just two earned run and 17 strikeouts. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is well aware of Fried's dominance over his team. The LA skipper gave Fried high praise after the lefty led the way in Atlanta's 5-3 win. 

“I think he’s the best left-hander in the game. Just where he’s at right now — not to take anything away from our guys. But as far as his ability to go three times through the lineup, the pitch mix — it’s electric stuff. I think his 105th pitch was 98. He pitches to all quadrants. And he always seems to bring out his best against us.”

The next time the Dodgers could see Fried, could be in the playoffs. As usual. 

Max FriedLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18595507_168396005_lowres
