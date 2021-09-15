September 15, 2021
Inside The Dodgers
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Discusses Gavin Lux's New Journey In the Outfield

Gavin Lux's transition hasn't been without bumps, but it's working out.
If Dodger fans in February were told that Gavin Lux would be playing outfield in September, they would be bewildered. Lux was a second baseman, then a shortstop, but never listed as an outfielder. 

Such as it is, the Dodgers are actually 5-0 since Lux started playing in the outfield. Ever since he was recalled from Triple-A last week, Lux has five hits and has been a bottom-of-the lineup spark since his return. His resurgence at the plate is more impressive while playing a position that is completely new to him. He's still developing and learning as an outfielder, specifically with communication, but manager Dave Roberts isn't overtly worried.

“We’ll clean that up but the thing I like is that he’s not playing tentatively out there. Where sometimes guys that don’t have the experience out in the outfield or change the position are more tentative, but I like his aggressive out there, we just gotta clean up that communication.”

While the Dodgers surge through September, suddenly Lux has made a case for himself as a name for the playoff roster. If he continues to develop as an outfielder, his name could be called for outfield playing time faster than anyone may have imagined. With any Lux, he might be there.

