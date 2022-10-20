Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Doesn't Regret World Series Guarantee

Back in March, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was on the Dan Patrick Show, and he made a bold prediction most managers don't have the guts to make.

“We are winning the World Series in 2022. I know where you’re going with that. We’re winning the World Series this year, put it on record. We are winning the World Series. That’s our focus, that’s our goal.”

As you might have heard last weekend, Roberts' prediction ended up being a bit off-base, as the 111-win Dodgers lost the NLDS in four games to the Padres.

As Bill Plaschke writes in the Los Angeles Times, though, Roberts isn't second-guessing his decision to guarantee a World Series title.

“I don’t regret it. ... I think it showed how much belief I have in the players and organization,” he said. “I don’t think my quote in spring training had any bearing on four games in October. Words are powerful, but mine are not that powerful.” ... “I won’t be guaranteeing it next year, but my belief in this organization is just as strong,” he said.

Of course, if you look back at Roberts' original guarantee, he did throw in one qualification.

“But to answer your question, we are winning the World Series if our starting staff stays healthy. I know that’s vague, but I don’t want to…that’s my answer."

Opening day starter Walker Buehler missed most of the season with Tommy John surgery. Clayton Kershaw had two different stints on the injured list, and Julio Urias and Tyler Anderson were the only starters to remain healthy the entire year.

Of course, it wasn't really the Dodgers' starting pitching that cost them in the NLDS, but rather the offense's startling inability to hit with runners in scoring position. And Roberts isn't using that technicality, so we won't either.

But as Doc says, it wasn't his guarantee that cost them in the postseason. Probably best not to double down on that guarantee next year, though.