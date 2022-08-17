Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Doesn't View Dustin May as a "Savior"

On May 1st 2021, Dodgers pitcher Dustin May suffered a UCL injury that required Tommy John surgery to repair. He has been working his way back ever since and now, after almost 16 months of recuperation and five outstanding rehab starts in the minors, May will finally return to the mound at Dodger Stadium.

He is slated to start this Saturday against the Marlins.

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, May is focused on being ready for October.

“I feel like the more time I have up here to get my feet wet before October, that’s beneficial.”

Now that it has been confirmed that Walker Buehler‘s season is over, some will see May's return as having more weight than before. Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, has tried to alleiviate some of the pressure while still making his expectations clear.

“I talked to Dustin today, and he’s not a savior. I just want him to come out and pitch well. He’s just got to do his job. When Clayton gets back, he’s got to do his job. So I don’t look at it as pressure. It’s just more of, we don’t have a guy that we’d hoped to be with us. He’s been a big part of things we’ve done, but there’s nothing we can do about it and guys have just got to do their jobs.”

In true Doc style, he's keeping his guys grounded and focused. While there are only seven weeks left in the regular season, there’s still plenty of time for the rotation to really settle in. For May, that starts Saturday and fans can't wait.