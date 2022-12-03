Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Envisions Miguel Vargas Playing a Big Role

Toward the end of the regular season, Miguel Vargas began to display potential in 47 at-bats in the majors, slashing .170/.200/.255 with a .455 OPS.

Vargas' talent earned him a spot in the postseason roster as well. Although he didn't get an at-bat, there is room for growth and opportunity this upcoming season.

Dave Roberts also seems to think so, as he voiced during a podcast with The Athletic's Baseball Show:

“Miguel Vargas is somebody who’s going to play next year for us a lot. Whether he breaks with us or not, he’s a guy, that homegrown guy, top prospect. He needs a look, he needs a runway. So we’re going to do that for him.”

The 22-year-old has shown versatility in playing left field and first base— as he did for the team last season— but can also provide a presence in the third base spot, if needed.

With as much impact as he is expected to have next season, MLB.com prospects have recently listed Vargas among Top Rookie of the Year Candidates.

Even during his career in the minors, his commitment was shown through his 17 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. Vargas slashed .304/.404/.511 with a .915 OPS in 438 at-bats and 113 games played in Triple-A.

Vargas’ role will serve to benefit the team given the fact that the young infielder delivers on a consistent basis. The Dodgers will certainly find ways to utilize the Cuban’s play.