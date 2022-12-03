Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Envisions Miguel Vargas Playing a Big Role

Dodgers look to take advantage of the 22-year-old’s talents this season.

Toward the end of the regular season, Miguel Vargas began to display potential in 47 at-bats in the majors, slashing .170/.200/.255 with a .455 OPS.

Vargas' talent earned him a spot in the postseason roster as well. Although he didn't get an at-bat, there is room for growth and opportunity this upcoming season.

Dave Roberts also seems to think so, as he voiced during a podcast with The Athletic's Baseball Show:

“Miguel Vargas is somebody who’s going to play next year for us a lot. Whether he breaks with us or not, he’s a guy, that homegrown guy, top prospect. He needs a look, he needs a runway. So we’re going to do that for him.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 22-year-old has shown versatility in playing left field and first base— as he did for the team last season— but can also provide a presence in the third base spot, if needed.

With as much impact as he is expected to have next season, MLB.com prospects have recently listed Vargas among Top Rookie of the Year Candidates.

Even during his career in the minors, his commitment was shown through his 17 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. Vargas slashed .304/.404/.511 with a .915 OPS in 438 at-bats and 113 games played in Triple-A.

Vargas’ role will serve to benefit the team given the fact that the young infielder delivers on a consistent basis. The Dodgers will certainly find ways to utilize the Cuban’s play. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18714520_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: MLB Pundit Believes Free Agent Pitcher is Choosing Between Two Teams

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_13553916_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Could See Familiar Foe in NL West Next Season

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_17000129_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Has Eyes On Top Pitchers In Market

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_16247128_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Two LA Trade Targets Reportedly Unavailable in Talks

By Noah Camras
USATSI_17939226_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Writer Thinks Top Prospect Could be Moved for Willy Adames

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19088819_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former LA Trade Deadline Acquisition Signs With Red Sox

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19135451_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: LA Comfortable with Shortstop Options, Says Dave Roberts

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_16993988_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Admits to Fleeing San Diego Following NLDS Loss

By Jeff J. Snider