Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Hesitant to Say Mets Beat LA in Finale

The Dodgers lost 2 of 3 to the Mets and it's time to call it a season. Dropping the series to the powerhouse New York squadron was hardly the plan, per se, for the LA ballclub, but before the series, the feeling was that Dave Roberts wouldn't play all of his cards just to win an otherwise meaningless game.

The Dodgers have a postseason berth in the bag and it's very likely that these two clubs match up again in October.

Still, Doc wasn't hoping or expecting to escape Queens having lost 2 games. In fact, following Thursday night's loss, the LA manager was more interested in blaming the Dodgers for the game 3 loss rather than crediting the Mets for the victory.

In short, he felt his team made too many mistakes en route to the 5-3 loss. Here's what he had to say to Bill Plunkett and the media after the game.

“Oh, clearly, for me, we beat ourselves. I think there’s nothing, for me, more frustrating than not playing fundamental defense. … I think that you could look at four runs they scored in the sixth and the seventh was a byproduct of, we didn’t secure the baseball. This whole road trip, I don’t think we played great defensively."

Despite it all, the Dodgers head home from the east coast road trip with a winning 4-3 record. They have more wins than any other team in baseball. They lead the league in run differential, pitching staff ERA and several other offensive categories.

Oh, and they got Clayton Kershaw back for September.

These wins against the Mets in August and September would have been nice, but dubs in October taste oh so much sweeter.