Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Knows Job Isn't Finished Yet After Beating Padres
After a full five-game National League Division Series against the Padres, the Dodgers are one step closer to a World Series title.
Los Angeles threw the first punch, winning Game 1 of the NLDS at home. But, their bats seemed to run dry in the following two games, which sparked concern that the Dodgers would be eliminated from the postseason.
In a win-or-go-home Game 4, Los Angeles proved to be a World Series contender, defeating the Padres 8-0 at Petco Park. The momentum followed the Dodgers into the season-deciding Game 5, where Los Angeles secured the NLDS championship.
The Dodgers popped open the champagne bottles in the clubhouse to celebrate the comeback series victory together. In the midst of the excitement, the Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared some words of wisdom to the NLDS champions to let them know the job is not finished yet.
“I’ve never believed in a group of men more than I believe in you guys,” Roberts said in the Dodgers clubhouse after winning the NLDS and clinching a spot in the National League Championship Series. "And more importantly, each one of you guys believes in each other. So let’s f***ing go and win eight more ball games.”
Now, the Dodgers are seven wins away from their first World Series title since 2020 after splitting the first two games of the NLCS against the New York Mets. The Dodgers are continuing their postseason run by making their first appearance in the NLCS since 2021.
The Dodgers won Game 1 but fell in Game 2, just like they did in the NLDS. If the Dodgers can win three more games, Los Angeles will make its first World Series appearance since 2020 when they won.
Before 2020, the Dodgers had not won a World Series since 1988. Even with their first title in over 30 years century, controversy surrounds the legitimacy of the Dodgers victory.
There were several differences between the 2020 World Series and a typical World Series, including games played at neutral sites and more teams qualifying for the postseason. Due to these differences, some argue that the title is not as impressive as it would be in other years. It was also a 60-game regular season.
Winning this year's World Series would silence any doubts about the Dodgers talent. But, before the Dodgers can focus on the World Series, they need to get through the Mets.