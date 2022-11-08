Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts One of Three Finalists for NL Manager of the Year

This comes as no surprise after the Dodgers' 111-win season.
Dave Roberts is a finalist for the NL Manager of the Year Award...duh. 

This award, of course, is a regular season award, and there was nobody better in the 2022 regular season than the Dodgers. And that starts with Doc.

The Dodgers won a franchise record 111 wins in 2022, and had the fourth-best run differential in MLB history at +334. It was pure dominance from the Dodgers from start to finish, and that's in no small part because of the job that Roberts did in charge.

Roberts has had a historic seven-year run as the manager of the Dodgers. 

The Dodgers are an MLB-best 652-381 (.632) since Roberts took over in 2016. They've had four 100+ win seasons, making Roberts the ninth manager ever with four such seasons. 

Roberts is also the first National League manager ever to lead a team to the playoffs in each of his first seven seasons. He's led the Dodgers to NL West titles in six of those years, the lone Wild Card appearance coming in a season in which the Dodgers won 106 games (2021). 

Finally, Roberts is the winningest postseason manager in franchise history, with 46 postseason wins. He passed two-time Manager of the Year Award winner Tommy Lasorda back in the 2020 postseason.

This year, Roberts is competing against another veteran in Buck Showalter of the Mets, and the guy who knocked him out of last year's postseason — Brian Snitker of the Braves — for the award.

Roberts is looking to win the award for the second time, and first since his debut season in LA in 2016.

