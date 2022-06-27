Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Provides Latest on Mookie Betts Injury

Dave Roberts gave reporters a brief update on the status of superstar outfielder Mookie Betts.

It seems like all season, the Dodgers have been dealing with injuries to key contributors. Whether it has been Max Muncy, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, LA hasn't been at full strength pretty much all season. That trend is apparently likely to continue. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts informed reporters over the weekend that outfielder Mookie Betts isn't any closer to returning from the rib injury that landed him on the IL.

The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the first to report the news: 

“Mookie Betts was given permission to leave the team this weekend to attend a wedding. Will go back to LA and not travel to Colorado for Dodgers series there. Injured rib is “the same” per Dave Roberts. Not cleared to start baseball activities any time soon.”

Plunkett wrote that Roberts noted that Betts returning in two weeks is "not proving to be realistic". 

In the meantime, the Dodgers will continue to rely on a combination of Trayce Thompson and Eddy Alvarez in the outfield.

Mookie BettsLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18439490_168396005_lowres
