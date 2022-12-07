Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Says Gavin Lux is Open to Any Role and Position Next Season

With Trea Turner signing with the Phillies, the Dodgers are even more officially on the hunt to figure out who their starting shortstop will be in 2023. If they don't bring in someone from outside the organization, Gavin Lux appears to be the leading candidate for the job.

While meeting with the media at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts was asked if he was comfortable with the idea of Lux at short.

"Absolutely. I'm not going to say — we're not at a point where I need to say he's our shortstop, but as far as if it plays out as such, absolutely. Gavin's gotten better every year, that's his natural position. "But just having the flexibility to have him at third, or at second, if we need, I think helps the ballclub and Gavin's open to that. But certainly if Gavin takes down everyday shortstop innings then I've got no problem with that."

Roberts was pressed a bit on how likely he thinks it is that it will come down to Lux as the starting shortstop.

"Gosh, there's a lot of good players left on the board. So I don't know what direction we're going to go as far as allocating dollars or players to the pitching, to the outfield, to the infield. So it wouldn't be an honest or accurate answer now."

It doesn't seem like Plan A to have Lux as the starting shortstop, but Roberts and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman seem comfortable if it does come down to that. And his positional flexibility will continue to be something they value in him.