Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Says We Won't See Gavin Lux in the Outfield This Postseason

The Dodgers postseason rotation still remains a question mark and time is running out for some solidified decisions. One thing that seems to remain certain is Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux will remain at second base through the postseason.

Lux is no stranger to the outfield as he made appearances last season during the playoffs, but Lux clearly is more comfortable infield. During this season, Lux has struggled with injuries but when available he becomes a valuable asset for the team.

With question marks surrounding left field with Joey Gallo, Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor struggling to find their footing as of late, having Lux play left field wasn't an out of the ordinary thought. However, Dave Roberts spoke to the media during pregame Monday and silenced any questions on the matter.

"We're going to keep Gavin at second base. He's comfortable there, he's played there pretty much all year. He'll stay there."

Solidarity in the infield will go a long way as Roberts continues to find his batting and pitching rotation. On the season, Lux has batter a .278 with 42 RBI's and six home runs in 127 games.

The numbers standing alone don't pop out but they are enough to warrant consideration during the postseason to help compliment the top of the batting order. Lux has also showed continued growth from 2021 as he has appeared in 25 more games this season and increased his batting average from .242.

With more sure positions filled, it will give Roberts the time he needs to reevaluate rotations before the start of the postseason.