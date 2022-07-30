Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Sticking with Craig Kimbrel

Friday night started well, the Dodgers were up early, and after the third? inning basically went into autopilot mode to finish the game. Then the ninth happened and closer Craig Kimbrel was brought in to protect a 5-2 lead for the Dodgers, but fans were instead subjected to a bit of a rollercoaster ending.

And this isn't the first time.

Lately, it seems as though it doesn't matter who is up to bat, getting that final strike has been tough for Kimbrel. It feels like it has been more often than not that he’s struggling to finish a game. While he managed to record the save Friday night, the 18th of the season, it was definitely not pretty.

After getting two quick outs, Kimbrel gave up three hits and a walk and allowed the tying and winning runs on base. In total, the veteran allowed two runs and took 29 pitches to get three outs.

“To get three outs and get near 30 pitches just isn’t good enough. And Craig knows that,” Dave Roberts said after the game. “There’s one outing where he’s efficient, commanding the baseball, getting the swing and miss. The next one we’re up near 30 (pitches) to get three outs. … He’s our closer. But certainly performance matters – especially at the back end of the game. No one knows that more than Craig. … He’s got to continue to work on some things to be more efficient and be more effective. That’s just facts.”

The Dodger manager says the 8-time All-Star will remain the closer even though he has had his fair share of ups and downs this season. While he’s only blown three saves all year and is still striking out a bunch of batters, he has allowed 14 runs during save situations. Over 37 games, Kimbrel has posted a 4.37 ERA but his fielding independent pitching ERA (FIP) sits at a solid 2.01. So, the numbers say he’s pitching through some bad luck. However, some of that bad luck appears to be his own fault as he's walking almost 4 per 9 (3.9 BB9) and allowing nearly 10 hits per 9 innings (9.8 H9).

Dave Roberts is not taking the closer role from Kimbrel. At least not yet, Doc's made that clear. And while it may not be the cleanest or prettiest way, Kimbrel is still getting the job done more often than not. Until he can figure it out, he’s just going to need some help whenever and however he can get it.