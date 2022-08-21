Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Doc Provides Encouraging Clayton Kershaw Injury Update

The Dodgers got some great news about injured starter Clayton Kershaw on Saturday.

The Dodgers are doing everything they can to ensure that Clayton Kershaw is ready for October starts once he's activated off the injured list (lower back pain). Considering the team's lofty lead in the NL West (18 games through Saturday), they aren't in a position where they need to rush Kershaw back before he's 100% ready. That being said, his availability for October is a major factor in LA's quest to win their second title in three seasons.

Assuming health, Kershaw could slot in as one of the top two starters for LA in any series. Clayton's presence allows manager Dave Roberts incredible flexibility when it comes to both starting rotation and bullpen depth. If the legendary lefty is unavailable, it drastically changes the playoff calculus for the Dodgers.

It would force Roberts to rely on trio of hurlers in Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, and Tyler Anderson who have pitched a combined 34.1 innings in their collective playoff careers. Considering May's electric return start on Saturday, coupled with Gonsolin and Anderson's All-Star seasons, there's a chance that they can handle starts in the October pressure cooker, but a healthy Kershaw allows the Dodgers to pick and choose their spots with the aforementioned trio.

On Saturday, Roberts provided a positive update on Kershaw's status.

“It’s right on par with what we were hoping for initially. You’re looking at another [batting practice], a simulated game, then an activation.”

Dodgers trainer Thomas Albert had a rave review of Kershaw's recent throwing session (quotes via MLB.com's Sarah Wexler).

"Dodgers head trainer Thomas Albert 'couldn't be happier' with how Clayton Kershaw came out of his bullpen session yesterday, per Roberts. Kershaw's arm felt great, while there was just "normal" soreness in his back."

If everything keeps trending up for Kershaw, the Dodgers rotation will be a force to be reckoned with come October. 

