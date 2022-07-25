Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Doc Reveals Which Former MVP He Wants Hitting in Clutch Situations

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained why he prefers to have Freddie Freeman at the plate when the game is on the line.

Since being snubbed as an NL All-Star, Freddie Freeman has been on an absolute tear. Of course, he was already putting together yet another solid season, but he's kicked it into a new gear. So far this season he's hitting .324 (3rd in MLB) and a .401 OBP (6th in the league). 

The LA front office made the right decision to steal the former MVP away from the Atlanta Braves. He's taking his game to the next level while playing back home in southern California. 

At the pace he's at right now, he's well on his way to finishing the season better than he did in 2021, when he helped lead the Braves past the Dodgers en route to a World Series title. 

While on an interview with MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM, Dave Roberts mentioned just how much he trusts in the lefty slugger at the plate.

“Early on he was good, collecting hits, and now he’s opened up the field…you saw with the homer the other night…if he continues to open the other side of the field, he’s going to be scary…I don’t know if there’s a guy in baseball I would rather have with players in scoring position than Freddie freeman.

Over his last 15 games, Freeman is hitting an absurd .463 with 5 home runs and 12 RBI. He's also walked more (6) than struck out (3).  He's been the Dodgers' hottest hitter during that stretch and should strike fear into opposing teams when he steps up to the plate. 

Hopefully, it continues into the postseason to help lead LA to another title. 

