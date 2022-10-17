Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Dodgers Expected to Keep Dave Roberts

The Dodgers are expected to retain Dave Roberts after another disappointing season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will NOT be looking for a new manager this off-season as Dave Roberts is expected to return for his eighth season as manager. 

Roberts signed a three-year extension this spring.

Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris broke the news minutes ago. 

With Roberts at the helm, the Dodgers have reached 100-plus wins in four of the seven seasons he's been, manager. However, every little postseason success showed for only one title and three World Series appearances. The Dodgers have been heavy favorites in many of the series' they ended up losing as well. 

Los Angeles has the talent and the front office, but many fans have questioned whether Roberts is the right guy for the job. One for seven in the city of champions is intolerable, to say the least. 

Roberts is responsible for making the game-time decisions, especially in the playoffs, and more times than not, he makes the wrong decision. 

You cannot deny the Dodgers' success under Roberts, but it has not translated into the month of October. 

If this disastrous ending to the 2022 season doesn't mean a change to the dugout, then I don't know what will. Maybe the front office will wait for the Dodgers to be mediocre to consider making a change, and I'm not sure that will be anytime soon. 

As I've said before, don't be surprised if the Dodgers are in the same predicament next season. 

Be ready for another great regular season and a frustrating October, Dodger fans. 

