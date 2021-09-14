Dodgers’ Hitless Max Scherzer has Hilarious Reaction to Clayton Kershaw Hit

In Monday nights 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks, Dodgers' Max Scherzer was not even pitching and managed to exude his passion of the game.

In the bottom of the second inning, Clayton Kershaw dribbled a soft ground ball on an off-speed pitch from Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. It was hit so softly and in the perfect place, nobody was able to make a play on the ball, and Clayton Kershaw hustled himself to first for an infield single.

Scherzer, who loves taking at-bats, was frustrated that a ball so poorly struck could result in an infield single for the pitcher. Scherzer is 0-52 at the plate this year, and his dugout reaction was priceless.

Suffice to say, Scherzer was not pleased, though obviously amused and happy for his teammate for getting on base. Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation offered his own lip-reading assessment.

It is a very typical 'Max Scherzer moment' to show a little frustration amidst enjoying the "that's so baseball" moment of getting a single off a softly-hit dribbler between three infielders. Scherzer, who has not given up a single earned run since the 21st of August, has seemingly taken to be a Dodger quite well. He has been seen having a good time in the dugout with his new teammates, and has been pitching like vintage Scherzer. Perhaps even better.

In his eight starts for the Dodgers, he has posted a 0.88 ERA, with 72 K in 51 innings. He was recently named player of the week, and took a perfect game into the eighth inning in his last start.