Dodgers News: Dodgers Pull Off Epic Comeback Against Cardinals

After being down 6-0, the Dodgers turned the tables on the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Wednesday night was not going as the Dodgers had planned. They lost the first game against the Cardinals, and Cy Young candidate Tony Gonsolin was looking like he was going to take his first loss of the season. The Cardinals roughed up Gonsolin for 5 earned runs, and the Dodgers were down 6-0 in the 7th inning.

That's when the Dodgers turned up the heat on the birds. It started with a two-run home run from Will Smith in the 7th. That made the score 6-2.

Mookie Betts then doubled in the 8th inning, which drove in Cody Bellinger. A Trea Turner single put them within one run. In the 9th inning, the Dodgers did their damage which would put them up for good.

Justin Turner led off the 9th inning with a double in the gap, followed by a Cody Bellinger bloop-single into right field. Austin Barnes, who was Turner's pinch runner, stumbled on his way home, but he was able to get back to third base safely.

Max Muncy drove in Barnes on a sacrifice fly to tie the game, and then Hanser Alberto drove in the go-ahead run with a huge single which fired up the bench.

Evan Phillips then came in and slammed the door for the Dodgers' biggest comeback of the season. Despite the possible redundancy in skipper Dave Roberts' comments, he was genuine when he called this the biggest win of the season.

“I kind of sound redundant when I say it was the biggest win of the year. It was a big one. It’s just validation that we can beat you in a lot of different ways. Whether we get a lead and close the door or hang in there and get you in the end.”

Tyler Anderson gets the start tonight to try and give the Dodgers the series win.