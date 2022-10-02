Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Dustin May Eyeing Return For NLDS

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May suffered a lower back injury after coming back from Tommy John surgery

There's only so many set backs an athlete can take before they are unable to climb the hill anymore. This isn't the case for Dodgers pitcher Dustin May who came back this season from Tommy John surgery and now most recently suffered lower back tightness and has been shut down for the rest of the regular season.

Even with the injuries compounding against May, he still remains confident and eyes a return for the NLDS. May has progressed well since going on IL and threw his first bullpen on Friday since landing on IL throwing about 15-16 pitches.

Dave Roberts grows more confident that May will be back for the postseason in a much needed role. The hope is the Dodgers will recover most of their pitchers lost to injury throughout the season despite the their roles still being up in the air. 

Since coming back from his Tommy John surgery, May appeared in six games posting a 2-3 record with a 4.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts. 

May had a rough September before ultimately appearing in his last game on the 21st but May came back with a vengeance tossing nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings in a 7-0 win against the Marlins. 

May slowly cooled off from his hot start but the ability he possesses is enough to warrant a spot on the roster and patience heading into the postseason. 

If all things click right for the Dodgers, May will join a group of elite pitchers destined to play small roles in the pitching rotation while keeping themselves fresh for a long postseason run. 

