Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Dustin May Continues To Fight Injuries; Hopeful To Be Back For Playoffs

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May came back this season after recovery from Tommy John surgery
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It's no easy feat to come back from a gruesome injury that requires a player to get Tommy John surgery. As a pitcher, your shoulders remain the most important part to be at the top of your game and that is exactly what Dodgers pitcher Dustin May has done.

May showed flashes of what he's capable of which included a 5.0 inning nine strikeout game with zero earned runs his first start back in over a year. Unfortunately, May has since struggled posting a 4.50 ERA with a 2-3 record in six starts.

To make matters worse, May was placed on 15 day IL after suffering lower back tightness and will cause him to miss the remainder of the regular season. Despite the hard news, May is confident he will be back for the postseason.

Being out with another injury after coming back from one would make anyone irritated, but with his track record it seems likely that May will make an impact during the postseason.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

May continues to make progress and get as loose and comfortable as he can heading into the postseason (quotes via SportNet LA).

"First day playing catch since my last start so definitely going in the right direction.I feel completely confident (to pitch in the NLDS). I'm a little irritated I got hurt but I mean, just tired of being hurt I guess and just want to be healthy. Never experienced lower back pain like this before."

It seems likely the Dodgers will take their time with May as he continues to rehab his back injury. With the amount of injuries the Dodgers faced in the pitching unit, it's no question May will be needed. 

Dustin MayLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19130602_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Isn't Too Worried About Recent Defensive Miscues

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19101499_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Another Frequently Used Reliever Heads to the Injured List

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18522776_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Demoted Closer Still Thinks He Can Contribute in October

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19094015_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Pitching Rotation on Saturday May Be Sign of Things to Come

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18949896_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Noncommittal to Kimbrel on Postseason Roster

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_17016100_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Star Reliever Not Confident He'll Be Ready for NLDS

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18917561_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Comes Out of Rehab Outing Well

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19128811_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Industry Expert Links LA to Top Upcoming Free Agent

By Jeff J. Snider