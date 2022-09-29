Dodgers News: Dustin May Continues To Fight Injuries; Hopeful To Be Back For Playoffs

It's no easy feat to come back from a gruesome injury that requires a player to get Tommy John surgery. As a pitcher, your shoulders remain the most important part to be at the top of your game and that is exactly what Dodgers pitcher Dustin May has done.

May showed flashes of what he's capable of which included a 5.0 inning nine strikeout game with zero earned runs his first start back in over a year. Unfortunately, May has since struggled posting a 4.50 ERA with a 2-3 record in six starts.

To make matters worse, May was placed on 15 day IL after suffering lower back tightness and will cause him to miss the remainder of the regular season. Despite the hard news, May is confident he will be back for the postseason.

Being out with another injury after coming back from one would make anyone irritated, but with his track record it seems likely that May will make an impact during the postseason.

May continues to make progress and get as loose and comfortable as he can heading into the postseason (quotes via SportNet LA).

"First day playing catch since my last start so definitely going in the right direction.I feel completely confident (to pitch in the NLDS). I'm a little irritated I got hurt but I mean, just tired of being hurt I guess and just want to be healthy. Never experienced lower back pain like this before."

It seems likely the Dodgers will take their time with May as he continues to rehab his back injury. With the amount of injuries the Dodgers faced in the pitching unit, it's no question May will be needed.