Dodgers News: Dustin May Had a 'Huge Confidence Boost' in First Outing Since Injury

The moment many Dodgers fans have been waiting for finally arrived as Dustin May took the mound for the first time since May 2021.

In front of a crowd of 51,000 at Dodger Stadium, May took the stage and soaked in the moment he had long awaited after receiving Tommy John surgery at the beginning of last summer.

Clearly feeling amped, he struck out the side in the first inning, recording 9 Ks total over scoreless 5 innings. Code Red helped lead his team to a 7-0 win on Saturday night over a struggling Miami Marlins team.

After the game, May reflected on his performance and described it as a "huge confidence boost" going forward.

“It’s super exciting to know that I’m back and that I can go get guys out when I need to and that I can get out of a jam when I put myself into one. That was a huge confidence boost. ... I’m just glad to get the first one out of the way and to know I came out of it healthy and strong, and now I can get ready for the next one.”

May even had some jokes after the game saying he just decided to "throw some strikes instead of balls."

And that's exactly what he did as he threw 71 pitches including 13 swinging strikes and 16 called strikes.

Before returning to the major league scene, the righty had five rehab starts in OKC where he outright proved he was ready to come back to Los Angeles.

He boasted a 1.89 ERA across 19 innings where he allowed 14 hits, 4 runs, and shoved 33 strikeouts.

After 476 excruciating days awaiting his return, the future for the 24-year-old is bright as he looks strong and healthy going into the rest of the season.