Dodgers News: Dustin May Set to Miss the Rest of the Regular Season

The hits keep on coming for the Dodgers! Today, the team announced that right-handed pitcher Dustin May is heading to the injured list with a lower back issue. The timing of the IL stint means he won't be eligible to return until the start of the postseason.

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Andre Jackson has been recalled from Triple-A.

May has a 2-3 record with a 4.50 ERA since returning from 2021 reconstructive elbow surgery. He's been equal parts really good and frustratingly wild over his 6 starts this season. Still, the blow comes at a bad time with so many injuries plaguing the Dodgers here in the final weeks of the season.

In a bit of good news, early reports say that May's lower back issue shouldn't be too serious and he could be available for the NLDS which starts on October 11th. Other good news is that the injury doesn't involve his surgically repaired right elbow, which caused him to be pushed back a day last week.

As for Jackson, this is his fourth stint with the big league club this season. He's thrown 3 scoreless innings over 2 outings. The club is hoping to get more reinforcements back this coming week with Yency Almonte an option to return by Wednesday and, if all goes well, Tony Gonsolin possibly by next weekend.