Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Fan Submit Five Word Tributes to Honor the Late Vin Scully

Dodgers News: Fan Submit Five Word Tributes to Honor the Late Vin Scully

Dodgers fans provided five words that they believe best describe Vin Scully, the voice of summer.

Twitter isn't always a shining example of humanity, but in the wake of the passing of Vin Scully, fans have come together to honor the legend over the last couple days. Fans have cried together, shared personal stories, and discussed their favorite memories of Vin. Los Angeles is a big place and it's rare that an entire group can find common ground on anything.

But therein lies the power of Vin Scully.

One thing is clear: Vin Scully was the greatest to ever do it. Fans were asked to provide five words or less to describe Vin, and the feedback was awesome.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The quote is fitting. Everyone loved and adored Vin like a family member, despite never meeting him in person. 

The magic words of Vin will reverberate for decades to come, as they did for decades before. 

Hard to argue Vin's GOAT status.

Another well-put tribute.

The voice of Los Angeles is a great way to put it. Scully was summer, Dodgers baseball, and the city of Los Angeles, all at once, all the time.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18826245_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: A Massive Outpouring of Love for Vin Scully on Display Around Stadium

By Kristilyn Hetherington30 minutes ago
USATSI_18642389_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mariners All-Star Gives LA Pitching Prospect Huge Compliment

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18790227_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Doc Provides Rough Timeline for Clayton Kershaw's Return

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18624098_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Padres Pitchers Makes Bold Claim About LA and New San Diego Roster

By Jeff J. Snider20 hours ago
USATSI_18092112_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Thinks Clayton Kershaw is Headed to Injured List

By Selena Marquez21 hours ago
USATSI_18601603_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: LA Makes Flurry of Roster Moves For Padres Series

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18819829
News

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Roasts Giants Following Another LA Four-Game Sweep

By AJ Gonzalez23 hours ago
Treinen
News

Dodgers News: Veteran Reliever Barters with Fan for Miguel Vargas' Baseball

By AJ GonzalezAug 5, 2022 3:30 PM EDT