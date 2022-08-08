Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Fans React to Cody Bellinger Selling His Insane AZ Mansion

Dodgers News: Fans React to Cody Bellinger Selling His Insane AZ Mansion

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is selling his Arizona compound and it's caused quite the stir on baseball Twitter.

If you need a home with a private jet hangar, indoor basketball court, practice facility, three bedrooms, and a pool, look no further than the mansion that Cody Bellinger recently put on the market for a cool four million dollars.

The 2019 NL MVP clearly knows how to live the good life. He bought the "house" for $2.85M back in 2020, a fews after he earned 2017 NL rookie of the year honors. If you want a nice pad in Chandler, Arizona, his house is the one for you.

The Jomboy team recently shared some shots of the sprawling mansion on social media and the largest takeaway for fans wasn't the basketball court, or the price tag, but the fact that the 4,500 square foot Bellinger home includes an airplane hangar. 

Baseball fans' reactions to the Bellinger house tour were the best part of the whole deal. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Clearly fans had no problem throwing some subtle jabs at Bellinger, but to be fair, the house is pretty ridiculous.

Bellinger has struggled yet again this season at the plate. It hasn't been the complete catastrophe that was his 2021 campaign (44 OPS+), but it hasn't been MVP or rookie of the year production either (77 OPS+).

He's slashing .205/.264/.382 and already has more strikeouts through Saturday (110) than he did in the entire 2019 season (108).

However, his glove and wheels continue to be the reason he stays in the starting lineup for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

He is however, not remaining in his incredible Arizona home.

Cody BellingerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18826129_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'

By Selena Marquez1 hour ago
USATSI_16295622_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Insider Provides Update on Trevor Bauer Suspension Appeal

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18819829_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Roasts Former Nationals Teammates for Padres Uniforms

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18373812_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Top LA Pitching Prospect Likely to Fill Clayton Kershaw's Rotation Spot

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_18682120_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Provides Injury Update for Three Key Relievers

By Kristilyn Hetherington8 hours ago
USATSI_18706661_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Trea Turner Has Made LA the Best in Baseball for the Last Year

By Kristilyn Hetherington10 hours ago
USATSI_18788251_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Receives Injection in Back

By Selena Marquez21 hours ago
USATSI_18054385_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers News: Former All-Star Closer Eyes Return from Injury for LA

By Staff WriterAug 6, 2022 9:00 PM EDT