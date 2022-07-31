Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Fans React to Zach McKinstry Trade

After a recent trade between Cubs' Chris Martin and Dodgers' Zach McKinstry took place, McKinstry posted a thank you message to fans before heading to Chicago.

July 5th, 2016, the Dodgers had selected 3B Zach McKinstry from Central Michigan in the 33rd round as the 1001st pick of the Draft.

The 21 year old at the time spent a few years in the minors before finally being major league ready. He got his first start in 2020 where he went 2-for-7 in his four appearances that season. 

The following year, the utility player compiled a .883 OPS in 58 plate appearances. He collected 7 homers that year and 29 RBI before missing 33 games due to an injury that derailed the second half of his season.

Since then, McKinstry struggled to get regular playing time only getting 11 at-bats this season. He went 1-for-11 (.091) and once again has battled injuries throughout the year.

After the trade was announced yesterday, McKinstry took to Instagram to thank Andrew Friedman, Brandon Gomes, manager Dave Roberts, and the entire organization for "taking a chance on him."

As McKinstry, who spent 6 years with the Dodgers, took to Instagram to thank the organization and fans, the LA community took to social media to share their appreciation for him over the years as well.

The love truly poured out on a post on Dodgers Nation's Instagram account.

User @misslilygomez shared a sentiment that many shared. She was happy for McKinstry. She commented: "I really liked Zack I hope he gets to play more now though"

Same with user @edward_vidaurre had this to say.

"Good for Zach! He deserves more playing time, hope he gets it in Chicago"

Dodger fan @mattwuhuoffical saw the positive all around for LA and Zach: "Dodgers have been so good at getting the best out of pitchers, good low risk trade.. also happy Mckinstry finally gets a real shot to play."

Although he took residence as a bench player for most of his duration in LA, the 27 year old could see a lot more playing time in Chicago as the Cubs are currently in a rebuilding stage. 

Best of luck to McKinstry in his new chapter with the North Siders!

