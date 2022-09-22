Dodgers News: Flamethrowing Righty Officially Rejoins Active Roster, Bruihl Optioned

Today the Dodgers announced the activation of Brusdar Graterol from the 15-day injured list. In a corresponding move, rookie lefty Justin Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A.

Graterol makes his return after missing nearly one month with elbow soreness. Thankfully, all testing came up clean and the right-hander was able to get back after a little rest and rehab.

While his return comes at an ideal time for the Dodgers, there are still concerns with the flamethrower. Before his most recent injury, he missed another month's worth of games with a shoulder issue.

Since July 10th, Graterol has appeared in just four games. On the season, he's posted a 3.02 ERA over 41 appearances (44.2 IP).

With the likelihood that Blake Treinen is out for the rest of the year, Brusdar's return is a sight for sore eyes.

On the Justin Bruihl side of things, the left-hander has spent most of the month of September with the Dodgers but has struggled to keep runners off the bases.

Altogether, Bruihl has a 3.80 ERA over 24 appearances in 2022.