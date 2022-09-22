Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Flamethrowing Righty Officially Rejoins Active Roster, Bruihl Optioned

The Dodgers get a bazooka back in the bullpen arsenal tonight.

Today the Dodgers announced the activation of Brusdar Graterol from the 15-day injured list. In a corresponding move, rookie lefty Justin Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A.

Graterol makes his return after missing nearly one month with elbow soreness. Thankfully, all testing came up clean and the right-hander was able to get back after a little rest and rehab.

While his return comes at an ideal time for the Dodgers, there are still concerns with the flamethrower. Before his most recent injury, he missed another month's worth of games with a shoulder issue.

Since July 10th, Graterol has appeared in just four games. On the season, he's posted a 3.02 ERA over 41 appearances (44.2 IP). 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the likelihood that Blake Treinen is out for the rest of the year, Brusdar's return is a sight for sore eyes.

On the Justin Bruihl side of things, the left-hander has spent most of the month of September with the Dodgers but has struggled to keep runners off the bases.

Altogether, Bruihl has a 3.80 ERA over 24 appearances in 2022.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18976231_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Sees Some Issues with Dustin May's Game Plan

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19068933_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Latest MLB Cy Young Polls Don't Look Promising for Julio Urias

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18985924_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Bad News for Blake Treinen Who's Season Faces a Critical Point

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19079973_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Scoreboard Reveals Incredible Moment From Joey Gallo

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19082747_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Impressive Play Gets Praise From Doc

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18885192_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: All-Star Might Not Rejoin Starting Rotation This Season

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_16955021_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Expected to Get a Big Bullpen Arm Back on Thursday

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19082211_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Admitted Something About Trayce Thompson Long Suspected

By Jeff J. Snider