Dodgers News: Former All-Star Closer Eyes Return from Injury for LA

Blake Treinen is inching closer to making a return to the Dodgers bullpen.

The postseason is about two months away, and the Dodgers are hoping they'll have a key bullpen piece back at full strength for the playoff push. Blake Treinen has been out for most of the season with a shoulder injury, but is as close as ever to making it back to the mound.

Treinen's return has been projected in the past as late-August or early-September, but now, it appears that the 34-year-old hurler will face live hitters in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium. Notably, Brusdar Graterol will also be throwing as he works his way back from an injury of his own.

Treinen traveled with the club to San Francisco where manager Dave Roberts noted that the hard-throwing righty registered 97 miles per hour on his heater in a sim game. With little pain reported by Treinen or the Dodgers after his last few throwing sessions, it looks like he might be back sooner than expected.

Last season, Treinen was one of the best high-leverage relievers in the game. He posted a 1.99 ERA in a reliever team-high 72 appearances. He produced the second-best ERA-plus of his career (210) and allowed just 0.6 home runs per nine innings.

This year, he's pitched in just three games (3.0 IP) and has a 3.00 ERA. 

Treinen may or may not head out on a minor league rehab assignment before being activated off of the 60-day injured list.

He's a key piece for the Dodgers are they try to shape their October bullpen.

