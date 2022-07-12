Dodgers News: Former Cy Young Winner Mulling Over Retiring After This Season

In a game where the average MLB career lasts about 2.7 years, to play longer than 5 years is a rare feet. To be among some of the best athletes in the world playing a kids game, it's hard to imagine doing something better with your life. Dodgers pitcher David Price took that a step further.

Price won a World Series in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox and a Cy Young Award in 2012. Price also finished in second place in votes for the award in 2010 and 2015, and currently holds a 3.33 ERA throughout his career.

He has a career record of 155-82 and has logged 23 playoff appearances (4.62 ERA).

Price, who has earned just under $250 million for his career, has lived a complete baseball life and currently is on the fence about whether or not his career will be done after the 2022 season (quotes via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“Yeah. I mean, yes and no. My kids love it so much. That’s the only thing that makes me even think about playing any longer. I always told myself I’d ask my son, ‘Do you want daddy to play baseball or do you want daddy to be home all the time?’ I asked him before this year and he said, ‘I want you to be home.’ I said, ‘Are you sure?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ Now when I ask him, he says, ‘No, I want you to keep playing.'"

With the awards and money earned throughout his career, we could not ask for a better ending to an illustrious career than winning one more World Series. Not many athletes can end their career at such a high point, so let's see if Price can ride off into the sunset with a ring in 2022.