Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Former Dodger Calls LA One of the Best Teams in MLB

Dodgers News: Former Dodger Calls LA One of the Best Teams in MLB

Former Dodger Max Scherzer called Los Angeles "one of the best teams in baseball" as his Mets prepare to welcome the Dodgers to Citi Field this week.

As the Dodgers prepare to fly to New York to take on the Mets, the NL East leaders are looking forward to the matchup against Los Angeles, the only team in baseball with a better record than them.

One member of that Mets team is Max Scherzer, who spent the last few months of the 2021 season in a Dodgers uniform before signing a three-year contract with New York in the offseason. 

Scherzer is having a typically great season, posting a 9-4 record and a 2.27 ERA with 148 strikeouts in 122.2 innings. Mad Max won't be pitching in the series against the Dodgers, but he's looking forward to it all the same, as Gary Phillips writes in the New York Times.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“They’ve had a great season so far in what they’ve been able to do,” said Max Scherzer, the Mets’ co-ace who pitched for Los Angeles last year after a midseason trade from the Nationals. “You play this game to face the best. Obviously, they’ve been one of the best teams in all of baseball, so for them to come into town, you want to beat them. So it’s a great opportunity for us, a great challenge for us to go out there and face them.”

Mets manager Buck Showalter concurred with Scherzer's assessment of the Dodgers.

“They’re one of the best teams in baseball,” he said. “It’s a good series for the fans. We don’t look forward to it necessarily. What you look forward to is the competition of facing a really good team.”

The Mets will send Taijuan Walker, Jacob deGrom, and Chris Bassitt to the mound in the three-game series with Los Angeles, and the Dodgers will counter with Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson in the first two games. The third game could be Dustin May, unless the Dodgers decide to start Clayton Kershaw, who is returning from the injured list this week.

Either way, this three-game clash of titans should be a lot of fun to watch.

Max ScherzerJacob deGromChris BassittTaijuan WalkerTyler AndersonAndrew HeaneyClayton KershawDustin MayNew York Mets

USATSI_18944610_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Shocks the Stadium After Getting Hit in the Helmet

By Selena Marquez
USATSI_18885192
News

Dodgers News: LA Loses Tony Gonsolin to Injury, Grove Recalled

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18344209_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Gives Updates On Two Injured LA Relievers

By AJ Gonzalez
USATSI_18904140_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Feels He's Been Ready to Return

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_17932672_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Prospect Makes a Fool Out of Viral Baseball Star

By Selena Marquez
USATSI_18936154_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Utility Player Continues to Rack Up K's at the Plate

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18944502_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Secures Road Victory Led By Potential NL CY Young Candidate

By Kristilyn Hetherington
May 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson (21) hits a walk off home run in the ninth inning of the game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Dodgers won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson, Have Yourself a Week

By Ricardo Sandoval