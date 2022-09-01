Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Former Dodger Star Getting it Done Playing Out of the Country

Yasiel is 'getting Puiggy with it' over in Korea.

The saying goes "Puig your friend." Well, your friend Yasiel Puig has been on an impressive run over in Korea's KBO league. The former Dodgers star has been out of Major League Baseball since the conclusion of the 2019 season. But he remains hopeful for a return to the states and the big leagues at some point in time.

He's actually really hopeful he can play for the Dodgers again some day.

Over in the KBO, the former All-Star is on a sizeable hot streak with the Kiwoom Heroes. His agent, Lisette Carnet had the news on Twitter.

In 100 games for the Heroes this season, Puig has posted a triple slash line of .269/.363/.468. He has 26 doubles and 16 home runs, second most on the team.

Puig spent most of his MLB career with the Dodgers where he amassed 108 home runs and 331 runs batted in over 712 games in blue. His first two seasons with LA were by far his finest when he took the city by storm with back-to-back electric seasons where he had a well above average OPS+ of 151 over 252 games.

Since then, off the field issues and clubhouse drama soured the career trajectory of the Cuban-born star. He's expressed remorse in recent years, but big league clubs have still been hesitant to give the Wild Horse a call.

USATSI_18904139
