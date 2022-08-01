Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Former LA Starter Goes on Epic Rant About PitchCom Technology

Dodgers News: Former LA Starter Goes on Epic Rant About PitchCom Technology

“Stealing signs is part of the game."

Max Scherzer is one of the most colorful characters in baseball, unafraid to speak his mind or display his emotions and last summer, Dodgers fans learned this up close. Whether it was playfully losing it about Clayton Kershaw getting a hit, while Max himself was in the middle of an 0-for-52 slump, or roaring after getting out of a jam, Scherzer didn't hold back. So, after Wednesday’s nationally televised Mets 3-2 win over the Yankees, when he utilized the new PitchCom technology for the first time, it comes as no surprise that he had thoughts on it and shared them with The Athletic.

“Here’s what I’ll say about PitchCom: It works. Does it help? Yeah. But I also think it should be illegal.”

To the future Hall-of-Famer, sign stealing is just “part of the game”.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Stealing signs is part of the game. For me, I’ve always taken pride in having a complex system of signs and having that advantage over other pitchers. So the fact that we’re taking this out of the game and we’re just putting in technology, now you can’t steal signs on second. That’s part of baseball, trying to crack somebody’s signs.”

This offseason, the three-time Cy Young winner signed with the New York Mets as a free agent and despite missing nearly two months in the first half of the season due to injury, is pitching at a level (2.09 ERA) that many fans have come to expect from him.

Dodgers Interested in Trade For Shohei Ohtani, Packages LA Could Offer, Angels Asking Price Revealed

While one can see his point, it is key to remember that baseball is constantly evolving and has to in order to grow. The league has given each team the option to use the technology, and at least for now, whether they do so is entirely up to them. 

Max ScherzerLos Angeles DodgersNew York Mets

USATSI_18692401_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: All-Star Closer Josh Hader Could be on the Trade Block

By Selena Marquez13 hours ago
USATSI_18520233_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Signs Top Draft Pick to Seven-Figure Contract

By Selena Marquez15 hours ago
USATSI_18788251_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reacts to LA Trade Rumors

By Selena Marquez16 hours ago
USATSI_15696877_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Prospect Gets Promoted to the Majors After Zach McKinstry Trade

By Kristilyn Hetherington18 hours ago
USATSI_18246615_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Tommy Kahnle Might Not Return in 2022

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts to the double play thrown against the Texas Rangers to end the top of the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Potential Trade for Angels Superstar Shohei Ohtani

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18772307_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA One of Four Teams Aggressively Pursuing Juan Soto Trade

By Selena MarquezJul 31, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
USATSI_16325609_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Fans React to Zach McKinstry Trade

By Kristilyn HetheringtonJul 31, 2022 10:00 AM EDT