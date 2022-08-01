Dodgers News: Former LA Starter Goes on Epic Rant About PitchCom Technology

Max Scherzer is one of the most colorful characters in baseball, unafraid to speak his mind or display his emotions and last summer, Dodgers fans learned this up close. Whether it was playfully losing it about Clayton Kershaw getting a hit, while Max himself was in the middle of an 0-for-52 slump, or roaring after getting out of a jam, Scherzer didn't hold back. So, after Wednesday’s nationally televised Mets 3-2 win over the Yankees, when he utilized the new PitchCom technology for the first time, it comes as no surprise that he had thoughts on it and shared them with The Athletic.

“Here’s what I’ll say about PitchCom: It works. Does it help? Yeah. But I also think it should be illegal.”

To the future Hall-of-Famer, sign stealing is just “part of the game”.

“Stealing signs is part of the game. For me, I’ve always taken pride in having a complex system of signs and having that advantage over other pitchers. So the fact that we’re taking this out of the game and we’re just putting in technology, now you can’t steal signs on second. That’s part of baseball, trying to crack somebody’s signs.”

This offseason, the three-time Cy Young winner signed with the New York Mets as a free agent and despite missing nearly two months in the first half of the season due to injury, is pitching at a level (2.09 ERA) that many fans have come to expect from him.

While one can see his point, it is key to remember that baseball is constantly evolving and has to in order to grow. The league has given each team the option to use the technology, and at least for now, whether they do so is entirely up to them.