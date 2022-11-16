Dodgers News: Former World Champ Hosts Charity Event

Life is bigger than the game of baseball and that does't stop former Dodgers and Padres outfielder Matt Beaty from giving back to his community. Beaty and his wife, Jessica, hosted an annual golf charity event to help give back to the youth of Weakley County.

This year, the charity event raised over $10 thousand despite heavy snow thanks to the sponsors and golfers who came out to the event. It's safe to say no sort of weather is going to stop the charity event from doing what's most important.

At 29 years old, Beaty has spend four seasons in the MLB and although his three seasons with the Dodgers was short lived, Beaty will be remembered among fans as being apart of the Dodgers World Series team who still tries to make an impact anyway he can.

In his short stint with the team, Beaty had a .262 batting average with 18 home runs, 91 RBI's and 79 runs scored in 240 career games with the Dodgers. The numbers don't pop out, but Beaty showed glimpses what he was capable of with the Dodgers.

The plays in the outfield may be remembered among fans, but nothing will take away from the work he continues to do off the field. No play will be bigger and no moment can be sweeter than seeing the smile of the kids lives he continues to change on a yearly basis.