Dodgers News: Four-Time All-Star Reliever Released by Dodgers, Retires

Former All-Star reliever Dellin Betances, who had been pitching for Triple-A the last two months, retired on Wednesday after being released by the Dodgers.

The Dodgers on Wednesday released four-time All-Star reliever Dellin Betances, who posted an 11.08 ERA with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season after the Dodgers signed him to a minor league contract in April.

Betances had been attempting to come back after having shoulder surgery last year, but the results weren't there and he decided to call it a career.

Betances made the first of four straight All-Star teams for the Yankees in 2014, when he finished third in the Rookie of the Year voting. But a series of shoulder injuries with a partially torn Achilles mixed in limited him to just 13.1 major league innings pitched since 2018.

The Dodgers signed him in April and assigned him to OKC in mid-June, and things started pretty well, with scoreless outings each of his first four times out. But he was never able to find the consistency he was looking for, and his last outing included four earned runs on three walks and a hit.

Betances was a no-risk signing, and while we've become accustomed to the Dodgers having good luck with those types of acquisitions, this is unfortunately the way most of these signings end.

It's an unfortunate ending for Betances, who was one of the best relief pitchers in baseball for several years. But for a guy who didn't get a full-time shot in the big leagues until he was 26, four All-Star teams playing for the Yankees and $30 million in earnings is probably more than a Brooklyn boy could have dreamed of.

