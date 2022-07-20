Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Racks Up Another Milestone

On Saturday night against the Angels, with a 6-0 lead heading into the fifth, Dodgers 1st baseman, and 2022 All-Star, Freddie Freeman, ripped a 400 ft. shot into the right field stands for his 13th homer of the season and his monumental 1000th career RBI.

With that home run, Freddie joined a list of MLB legends who accomplished that RBI milestone while being one of the "Boys in Blue".

And he was able to reach that accomplishment in his hometown stadium. In the post-game interview, Freeman reflected on the moment:

“To be able to get the 1,000th RBI in a place I came to as a kid with 20 or so family and friends in the stands is pretty special. You know, as a kid, you dream about being a big-leaguer but you never think you’re going to get there. To get one RBI, let alone 1,000, it’s pretty special. That number means I’ve had a lot of good people on my teams get on base a lot.”

Freeman was 16-for-24 this week with three home runs, four doubles, and seven RBIs while only striking out one time in his last 45 plate appearances over 10 games and his hitting streak remains alive as he has extended it to 14 games now. He currently leads the team with a .321 batting average.

After such a fantastic week, Freeman was rewarded with NL player of the week honors.

He'll look to pick things up right where he left off come on Thursday when the Dodgers host the Giants for a four-game series.