Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Racks Up Another Milestone

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Racks Up Another Milestone

It's monumental.

On Saturday night against the Angels, with a 6-0 lead heading into the fifth, Dodgers 1st baseman, and 2022 All-Star, Freddie Freeman, ripped a 400 ft. shot into the right field stands for his 13th homer of the season and his monumental 1000th career RBI. 

With that home run, Freddie joined a list of MLB legends who accomplished that RBI milestone while being one of the "Boys in Blue".

And he was able to reach that accomplishment in his hometown stadium. In the post-game interview, Freeman reflected on the moment:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“To be able to get the 1,000th RBI in a place I came to as a kid with 20 or so family and friends in the stands is pretty special. You know, as a kid, you dream about being a big-leaguer but you never think you’re going to get there. To get one RBI, let alone 1,000, it’s pretty special. That number means I’ve had a lot of good people on my teams get on base a lot.”

Freeman was 16-for-24 this week with three home runs, four doubles, and seven RBIs while only striking out one time in his last 45 plate appearances over 10 games and his hitting streak remains alive as he has extended it to 14 games now. He currently leads the team with a .321 batting average.

After such a fantastic week, Freeman was rewarded with NL player of the week honors.

He'll look to pick things up right where he left off come on Thursday when the Dodgers host the Giants for a four-game series.  

Freddie FreemanLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18353665_168396005_lowres (1)
News

MLB News: Nationals' Star Addresses Trade Rumors After Turning Down Massive Contract Extension

By Adam Salcido1 hour ago
USATSI_16399855_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Fans Pick Between MLB All-Stars Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto

By Kristilyn Hetherington16 hours ago
USATSI_15870610_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Arch Rival Mascot Sets Internet Ablaze by Trolling LA 2020 Ring

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18111807_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Rides Hot Streak to Player of the Week Honors

By Adam Salcido19 hours ago
USATSI_14527204_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodger Stadium Parking Guide for Today's All-Star Game with Tips & Tricks!

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18713877_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw To Start All-Star Game

By Kristilyn Hetherington22 hours ago
USATSI_18682120_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Gets More Good News on Injured Reliever Brusdar Graterol

By Staff WriterJul 19, 2022
Aug 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds his son Charley Kershaw before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.The Cardinals defeated the Dodgers 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Home Run Derby: Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Handicaps The Field

By Staff WriterJul 18, 2022