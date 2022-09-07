Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman's Agent Drama Has Finally Come to a Close

Speculation behind what really went down with Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's has come into the light

The Dodgers acquiring Freddie Freeman this off-season became one of the best moves possible for the Dodgers while it left the entire MLB world shocked of Freeman's departure. It was soon found out during his first trip back to Atlanta that Freeman never wanted to leave.

The drama unfolded as it was first rumored from FoxSportsRadio host Doug Gottlieb that Freeman's agent Casey Close never told Freeman of Atlanta's final offer. In a deleted Tweet, Gottlieb said,

“Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened – Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal.”

Close would soon after sue Gottlieb for libel saying he had falsely defamed him. 

Rumors of Freeman's agent continued to circulate for nearly two months until it was finally discovered that Gottlieb had in fact falsely defamed Close. 

Instead of trying to dig deeper into this fiasco. Close decided to issue a statement of his own to put an end to all the drama and clear his name for good moving forward. 

Close can still be a reputable agent for players moving forward and Freeman can continue to play for the Dodgers without this drama hanging over his head. 

If there was any unfortunate news in all this, it would be for all Brave's fans seeing this unfold. Freeman truly never wanted to leave, but Freeman is well on his way to a huge playoff run with the Dodgers with a .323 batting average (second in the league) and 84 RBI's (14th in the league). 

