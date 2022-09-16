Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Friday Night Match Up Only Available on Streaming

Dodgers News: Friday Night Match Up Only Available on Streaming

The Dodgers will be streaming on AppleTV+ for the third time this season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With a streaming rights agreement being settled with the MLB with AppleTV+, it was inevitable to see the Dodgers play some games through the streaming service as well. Dodgers fans will have to stream through the platform or listen by radio for their team Friday night. 

The Dodgers will be facing off against the Giants in their final series of the season with the Dodgers currently leading the season series 12-4. It remains to be seen how conservative the Dodgers will be as they look to keep their players fresh for the postseason.

For fans without AppleTV+, you can tune in to A.M. 570 L.A. Sports. If you have Apple TV+, you don't need a subscription service to watch it. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fans can watch the game on all devices through their AppleTV+ app or through the MLB.TV app and have it redirected to AppleTV+. Users must have a valid Apple ID in order to access the game. 

The Dodgers are slated to come back to AppleTV+ one more time before the end of the season against the Cardinals on September 23. 

Los Angeles DodgersSan Francisco Giants

USATSI_18809868_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: David Price Continues Trend for Postseason Return

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18007820_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Number 5 Prospect Headlines LA's 7 Players Joining AFL Roster

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_15956605_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Gondola Project Causing Concerns Ahead of Scheduled Completion

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18944655_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Could Be Back in the Lineup Today in San Francisco

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18423264_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: A Positive Update on an Injured All-Star

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18884776_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Chooses Success Over Comfort or Personal Preferences

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19030872_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Not Ruling Out Return to East Coast

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18246615_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Returns to MLB Action for First Time Since May

By Ryan Menzie