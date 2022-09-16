Dodgers News: Friday Night Match Up Only Available on Streaming

With a streaming rights agreement being settled with the MLB with AppleTV+, it was inevitable to see the Dodgers play some games through the streaming service as well. Dodgers fans will have to stream through the platform or listen by radio for their team Friday night.

The Dodgers will be facing off against the Giants in their final series of the season with the Dodgers currently leading the season series 12-4. It remains to be seen how conservative the Dodgers will be as they look to keep their players fresh for the postseason.

For fans without AppleTV+, you can tune in to A.M. 570 L.A. Sports. If you have Apple TV+, you don't need a subscription service to watch it.

Fans can watch the game on all devices through their AppleTV+ app or through the MLB.TV app and have it redirected to AppleTV+. Users must have a valid Apple ID in order to access the game.

The Dodgers are slated to come back to AppleTV+ one more time before the end of the season against the Cardinals on September 23.