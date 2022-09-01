Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Learning from Freddie, Says Doc

Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Learning from Freddie, Says Doc

The Dodgers are getting exactly what they need out of Gavin Lux and Freddie Freeman may be the person to thank.

Entering the 2022 season, it was prove it time for one time Dodgers top prospect Gavin Lux. After being the talk of minor league baseball in 2019, he stumbled in a small sample size following his MLB debut. In 2020 and 2021, he was a flop as he braved through some mental issues. 

But it's been a whole new ballgame for Gavin this season. Or maybe, it's more in line with his own expectations.

The 24-year-old has put together a fine year for LA on both sides of the ball. In a career-high 113 games, Lux is batting a solid .296 with an equally solid .806 OPS. His power game at the big league level is slowly developing and his on-base skills have vastly improved here in his fourth year with MLB service time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For manager Dave Roberts, he's seeing a kinship growing between Lux and superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman that by all accounts is crucial for the young second baseman.

“He’s really seen firsthand what Freddie does on a daily basis and I think if there’s any one mentee that has kind of gone under Freddie’s wing, it’s Gavin. That’s the preparation each day. ... The at-bat quality of being able to kind of check down and drive a run in by shortening your swing, it’s what Freddie does. … I know he’s on the right track and his growth has been exponential. He’s going to be big for us.”

As we enter September, Gavin Lux has been exactly what the Dodgers have needed this season. A solid major league contributor with a bit of ice water in his veins at times. The perfect complementary piece on a championship club.

USATSI_18908114_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former Dodger Looking to Add to Versatility Where He Failed Before

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18466648_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Journeyman Infielder Dropped from 40-Man Roster

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18804475_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Prospects: James Outman is Absolutely on Fire

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18815250_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Slugging Prospect On His Way to Join Expanding L.A. Roster

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_17901623_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Thrilled with Dustin May So Far

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18885192_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Fans React to Tony Gonsolin's Injury News

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18790282_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Potential Kershaw Return Highlights Excellent Pitching Series in NY

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18628018_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Holds No Punches in Talking About Prospects Showboating

By Jeff J. Snider