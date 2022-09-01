Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Learning from Freddie, Says Doc

Entering the 2022 season, it was prove it time for one time Dodgers top prospect Gavin Lux. After being the talk of minor league baseball in 2019, he stumbled in a small sample size following his MLB debut. In 2020 and 2021, he was a flop as he braved through some mental issues.

But it's been a whole new ballgame for Gavin this season. Or maybe, it's more in line with his own expectations.

The 24-year-old has put together a fine year for LA on both sides of the ball. In a career-high 113 games, Lux is batting a solid .296 with an equally solid .806 OPS. His power game at the big league level is slowly developing and his on-base skills have vastly improved here in his fourth year with MLB service time.

For manager Dave Roberts, he's seeing a kinship growing between Lux and superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman that by all accounts is crucial for the young second baseman.

“He’s really seen firsthand what Freddie does on a daily basis and I think if there’s any one mentee that has kind of gone under Freddie’s wing, it’s Gavin. That’s the preparation each day. ... The at-bat quality of being able to kind of check down and drive a run in by shortening your swing, it’s what Freddie does. … I know he’s on the right track and his growth has been exponential. He’s going to be big for us.”

As we enter September, Gavin Lux has been exactly what the Dodgers have needed this season. A solid major league contributor with a bit of ice water in his veins at times. The perfect complementary piece on a championship club.