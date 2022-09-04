Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux to Miss Some Time Due to Recurring Injury

The Dodgers young left-handed batter dodges a bullet avoiding IL but will miss some time

Gavin Lux was drafted back in 2016 in the first round and was considered a highly touted prospect in the Dodgers organization. And even though he hasn’t quite lived up to that hype, he’s been having a remarkable 2022 season. 

Lux has been having his best season as a pro and playing multiple positions as well.

However, the 24-year old has been dealing with neck/back issues and that came flaring back up while LA was traveling back from New York. OC Register’s Bill Plunkett says he received a cortisone injection to treat the pain. Sadly, this will result in Lux missing some time.

“It will likely be “five, six days until we’re having a conversation about getting him in the lineup,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. But Roberts maintained optimism that a trip to the Injured List will not be necessary.”

Roberts said that he felt like he could’ve played in all three games in New York, but Lux’s neck wasn’t looking too good.

“He felt … that he could play (all three games in New York),” Roberts said. “And then we got back the other night and he showed up and said his neck was just in a worse place.”

Fortunately, Roberts has reassured worried fans that the Dodgers infielder isn't looking to make a trip to the IL anytime soon. 

This is good news as Lux is currently slashing .293/.368/.428 with a .796 OPS in 115 games played thus far. This injury has been an issue for Lux in 2022 as he has missed a handful of games and it worsens with each swing the young left-handed batter takes.

Even though this is bad news for Lux and the Dodgers, this allows more playing time for 22 year-old Miguel Vargas. Vargas made his first appearance in left field last night and played a little bit of first base, too.

Let’s hope Lux doesn’t miss any more time that he needs to and gets back in the lineup ASAP. 

