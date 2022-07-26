Dodgers News: Giants Manager Reacts to Team Getting Swept by LA

Despite getting swept in a four-game series in Los Angeles, the Giants had plenty of opportunities to steal a game or two from the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine. On Thursday, the Giants came back from a five-run deficit, only to lose by three runs thanks to some late-inning Dodgers dramatics. The Giants quarter of losses weren't due to a lack of effort, but rather, a lack of execution.

Time and time again, the Giants defensive failed them. San Francisco made a pair of errors on Thursday night, with two more in the following game on Friday. They played cleaner baseball on Saturday and Sunday, but there were still a few Giants misplays the Dodgers took full advantage of.

On Sunday afternoon, left fielder Yermin Mercedes took a circuitous route to a fly ball that resulted in a hit and the Dodgers taking a late lead. Manager Gabe Kapler wasn't pleased with how his team executed. After the sweep, Kapler labeled his team's play as "unacceptable".

“Not good enough. Really frustrating. A level of play that’s just not going to be acceptable for us, there’s just no other way to classify it. It was just not good enough.”

The series marked the first time since 1995 that the Dodgers swept the Giants in a four-game series at Dodger Stadium. After the four losses, the Giants record fell to 48-47, just one game over .500 and 16.5 games out of first place in the NL West entering play on Monday.

Kapler and his team will get a shot at redemption next week when the Dodgers come into town for a four-game series at Oracle Park.