Dodgers News: Giants Reportedly Interested in Longtime LA Closer

After spending 12 seasons with the Dodgers and being a part of the 2020 World Series championship team, Kenley Jansen would eventually end up being signed by the Braves on a one-year deal for 2022. Now Jansen is set to hit free agency again and will look to find his way back to the NL West.

However, the Dodgers aren't the team looking to bring Jansen back to the division. Instead that belongs to the Giants who have reportedly shown interest in signing the veteran closer. The connection with the Giants is Jansen's relationship with Giants manager Gabe Kapler and President Farhan Zaidi during their time with the Dodgers.

Jansen was solid with the Braves and is someone Dodgers fans would have strongly preferred to see over Craig Kimbrel this past season. The long-time Dodger recorded 41 saves, second best in the league. He finished the season with a 3.38 ERA and 85 strikeouts to go along with his 5-2 record.

Bringing in veteran leadership of Jansen's caliber is something any team can use and it's unfortunate the Dodgers don't seem to be looking his way for help. Despite Kenley's interest in returning to LA, the front office has made it clear that it does not plan on exploring the free agent market for a closer this offseason.

So, instead of a reunion, the Dodgers may have to deal with Jansen all year long if he chooses to come back to the NL West. It all remains up in the air, but it's safe to assume Jansen will relish in the idea of facing his former team as many times as possible.