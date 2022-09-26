Dodgers News: If Treinen is Healthy and Able, He'll Claim A Postseason Roster Spot

It's no secret that the Dodgers have suffered some injuries to their pitching staff all season long but things aren't progressing as quickly as some had hoped especially with the postseason just around the corner.

Immediate answers surrounding some of the Dodgers' key arms such as Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Blake Treinen for the postseason continue to float around in the air.

Dave Roberts gave a little update on arguably LA's best reliever, Treinen, who's missed the majority of this season with a shoulder injury which has caused him to hop on and off the IL a few times.

Bill Plunkett of the OC Register had asked Dave Roberts about the right-handed pitcher's status for the postseason:

“With Blake, I don’t think there’s a timeline as far as regular-season games,” Roberts said Saturday. “If Blake is ready in our week off, the break before the playoffs, he’ll be on our roster. If he’s ready.”

Then another update from Doc came today prior to the team's Sunday game against the Cardinals:

Treinen was expected to return to the mound last week and discover his role in the two weeks leading up to the postseason but Roberts said on Wednesday "Treinen is just not bouncing back the way any of us would have hoped."

The 34-year-old has appeared in two games since returning from a major shoulder injury earlier in the season and went a total of two innings pitched. Blake allowed 0 earned runs, 1 walk, and 1 strikeout before going into another IL stint.

So a regular season return seems out of the question for the righty however his October status remains unknown but also not out of the question entirely.

Overall this season, Treinen has appeared in 5 games producing a 1.80 ERA across 5 IP with 6 strikeouts, and a 0.40 WHIP.

When the guy is healthy he's one of the best relievers in the league and he proved this last postseason. He posted a 2.08 ERA across 8 games and 8.2 innings of work allowing only 2 runs on 5 hits and collecting 8 strikeouts.

Although he hasn't spent much time on the mound this season, the Dodgers are in desperate need of some help in the bullpen so maybe Treinen can get healthy just in time for a postseason run.