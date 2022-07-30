Dodgers News: Impact Pitcher May Be Back from Injury Sooner than Expected

Last year, Dodgers starting pitcher, Dustin May suffered an injury that would require Tommy John surgery to repair his throwing arm. Unfortunately, having another starter out of the rotation for such a long time put the Dodgers in a position where they eventually needed to acquire another pitcher, Max Scherzer, to help fill in the gaps. While Scherzer is no longer a Dodger, May has been working hard to get back where he knows he belongs.

D-May has been making rehab starts at Triple-A, and it seems as though he may not need much more. This week, Dave Roberts said that May would need to make one more start with Triple-A before they reassess his progress. If all goes well, Code Red could be back with the Dodgers in less than 2 full weeks.

On Thursday night, May pitched 3 innings punching out 6 batters, and did not allow a run to come in. His fastball-sinker touched triple-digits, which is good news for Dodger fans and bad news for the rest of the league. His return would elevate the bullpen, as he is not likely built up yet and the Dodgers could absolutely use his filthy talents down the stretch, starter or not, as they make another run at the Championship.

Other Dodgers News

Edwin Rios appears to be making great strides toward returning to the big league squad soon. He was placed on the 60-day injured list after suffering a hamstring strain in early June. But on Thursday night, he started his rehab assignment in Triple-A Oklahoma City. That means the Dodgers won't be without the slugger for too much longer.