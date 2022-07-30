Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Impact Pitcher May Be Back from Injury Sooner than Expected

Jul 31, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May watches from the front row seats in the grandstands in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers News: Impact Pitcher May Be Back from Injury Sooner than Expected

Good news for Dodger fans and Dustin May, and bad news for the rest of the league.

Last year, Dodgers starting pitcher, Dustin May suffered an injury that would require Tommy John surgery to repair his throwing arm. Unfortunately, having another starter out of the rotation for such a long time put the Dodgers in a position where they eventually needed to acquire another pitcher, Max Scherzer, to help fill in the gaps. While Scherzer is no longer a Dodger, May has been working hard to get back where he knows he belongs.

D-May has been making rehab starts at Triple-A, and it seems as though he may not need much more. This week, Dave Roberts said that May would need to make one more start with Triple-A before they reassess his progress. If all goes well, Code Red could be back with the Dodgers in less than 2 full weeks.

On Thursday night, May pitched 3 innings punching out 6 batters, and did not allow a run to come in. His fastball-sinker touched triple-digits, which is good news for Dodger fans and bad news for the rest of the league. His return would elevate the bullpen, as he is not likely built up yet and the Dodgers could absolutely use his filthy talents down the stretch, starter or not, as they make another run at the Championship.

Edwin Rios appears to be making great strides toward returning to the big league squad soon. He was placed on the 60-day injured list after suffering a hamstring strain in early June. But on Thursday night, he started his rehab assignment in Triple-A Oklahoma City. That means the Dodgers won't be without the slugger for too much longer.

Jul 8, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Edwin Rios (43) follows though on a solo home run during an intrasquad game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
USATSI_16420907_168396005_lowres
Dave Roberts
Aug 22, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) throws in the third inning in the Dodgers 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts to the double play thrown against the Texas Rangers to end the top of the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter JD Martinez (28) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
