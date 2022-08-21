Dodgers News: Injured Analyst isn't Out of the Woods Yet Following Broken Wrist

As you know by know, prior to Wednesday’s game in Milwaukee, AM 570's David Vassegh tried to go down Bernie Brewer’s slide at American Family Field and it didn't go so well. The Dodgers analyst ended up finishing the slide too fast and went directly into the padded railing breaking 2 bones in his wrist and 6 ribs in the process.

It seems the padding was not quite padded enough.

Veteran third baseman Justin Turner shared the video of the full wipeout on his Instagram.

Vassegh was tended to at a local urgent care center where his left wrist was put in a cast to stabilize it and now we know what comes next for the lovable Dodger Talk host.

Dodgers legend and current SportsNet LA color analyst, Orel Hershiser, had the update for fans prior to Friday night's game. He revealed on the broadcast that Vassegh will be having surgery soon to reset his broken wrist. Hopefully, all goes well.

Notably, Hershiser shared a laugh out of the fact that Vassegh's wrist would be worked on by a doctor named Dr. Shin.

As it goes with Vassegh and guys around the team, the humor in his pain has been everpresent. Once everyone knew he would eventually be well enough in time, some players had a little fun with the situation. So did "Bernie Brewer," the expert slider in Milwaukee.

During Friday night’s home game the video staff decided to join in and featured Vassegh on the team’s “injury report.”

Thankfully David Vassegh is a trooper and hasn't missed a day of work. Hopefully, all goes well with that surgery and he's back to being the butt of Dodgers jokes in no time.