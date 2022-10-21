Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Insider Says Team Could Trade Will Smith, Why LA Should Keep Him

This would be a crazy offseason move.
Will Smith has been one of the best catchers in baseball since he burst onto the scene in 2019. He's hit 72 home runs, 230 RBIs and has been one of the Dodgers best clutch hitters over the last four seasons. Since he made his debut in 2019, he leads all big league catchers with an OPS of .848.

However, ESPN's baseball insider Alden Gonzalez said the team could consider trading Smith this offseason, as they have another top catching prospect in Diego Cartaya working his way up the minor league ladder.

Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain broke down all the rumors about a Smith trade and has all the information you need to know including potential returns. But he also tells you why the team should not trade their superstar catcher.

Great catchers are not easy to come by in the Major Leagues. And great catchers who are dominant offensively and defensively are even harder to come by.

Smith has been one of the better players in baseball in his first four years in the league, and the 27-year-old is only going to get better. If the Dodgers let him get away, it would be a real slap in the face to Dodger fans everywhere.

Do you think the Dodgers should trade Will Smith? Let us know in the comments below!

