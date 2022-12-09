Dodgers News: It Was Clear What Gave Padres The Edge In NLDS According To Roberts

When it comes to the postseason, no one is safe. Not even a Dave Roberts led team that set a franchise record with 111 wins.

The Dodgers looked poised to dismantle any team in their path and took a quick 1-0 series lead against the Padres. Before the Dodgers could even blink, the Padres stormed back and took the series winning the next three games in a row.

A stinging postseason exit and one that the team will remember, but Roberts may have gave the media the answer for what the Dodgers lacked during the postseason. An answer that was suggested by MLB insiders long before Roberts opened up (via Dodgers Nation).

"But I will say that you look at that dugout versus our dugout, there was more intensity there. And so not asking guys to be outside of who they are. But that sense of the ultimate sense of urgency each pitch, I think that we're going to make sure that that's noted, because I do think the retrospect, the postmortem, kind of looking at it, I sensed it. I sensed it. So that part of it, I think that I've got to certainly take ownership of for sure."

The mentality of some of the star players were questioned of how badly they wanted to win, but Roberts quickly shutdown any validity of the statement. Instead he believes the personnel is there and it's hard to say someone else wants to win it more.

At the end of the day, if you are in the postseason and aren't playing each game like it's your last then perhaps you didn't belong there to begin with.