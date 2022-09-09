Gallo is happy in his new role in Los Angeles, watching his star teammates do the heavy-lifting and contributing when he's called upon.

The Dodgers have an embarrassment of riches in their lineup.

So much so, that they have a ton of talent sitting on the bench on any given night.

That could be difficult for some players, especially former All-Stars. But two-time All-Star Joey Gallo has only seen the positives in his new role.

“With the lineup we have, it takes a lot of pressure off,” Gallo said. “Maybe I can contribute a little bit but, you know, it’s nice to have such depth and so many talented players up and down the lineup that anybody can take over a game. It’s a lot of weight off your shoulder."

Since coming to the Dodgers, after escaping the boos of New York City, Gallo has looked much happier and more relaxed. And his play has demonstrated just that.

In 263 at-bats for the Yankees, the 28-year-old was hitting .159 with 12 home runs 24 RBIs.

In just 64 at-bats with the Dodgers, he's hitting .203 with 4 home runs and already 13 runs batted in. He even had a huge pinch-hit home run last month.

Gallo will continue to help the Dodgers whenever he can, and should expect more playing time over the next month as the Dodgers coast to the postseason.