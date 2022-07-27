Dodgers News: Juan Soto Reacts to Warm Welcome by LA Fans

Dodgers fans are doing their part to try to will Juan Soto into a Dodger jersey before the trade deadline. During the All-Star Game last week, fans serenaded Soto with chants of, "Fu-ture Dodger" as the Nationals superstar roamed the outfield for the National League team. When Soto was introduced on Monday, fans cheered.

It's hard to blame Dodgers fans, who wouldn't want Juan Soto on their team? There's been a whirlwind of trade speculation surrounding the possibility of the Dodgers being part of the Juan Soto trade sweepstakes, enough to cause some unintentional drooling from fans dreaming of adding another superstar to the lineup.

About this time every year, the Dodgers get linked to high profile players in trade rumors, but this might be the first time LA fans have cheered for a player who has never played a single inning for the team.

The loud cheers on Monday night certainly took Soto by surprise. After the game, the outfielder was asked about the reception he's received at Chavez Ravine dating back to the All-Star Game. He noted that it was a bit of a surprise.

Chanting at him isn't going to sway the Nationals, but it's an interesting approach by fans to try to recruit Soto to Dodger blue.

Whether or not he ends up getting traded to the Dodgers is anybody's guess, but if somehow team president Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes pull of a blockbuster, Soto is sure to be beloved in Los Angeles.