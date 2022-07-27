Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Juan Soto Reacts to Warm Welcome by LA Fans

Dodgers News: Juan Soto Reacts to Warm Welcome by LA Fans

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto was surprised with the support he received from Dodgers fans during Monday night's game.

Dodgers fans are doing their part to try to will Juan Soto into a Dodger jersey before the trade deadline. During the All-Star Game last week, fans serenaded Soto with chants of, "Fu-ture Dodger" as the Nationals superstar roamed the outfield for the National League team. When Soto was introduced on Monday, fans cheered.

It's hard to blame Dodgers fans, who wouldn't want Juan Soto on their team? There's been a whirlwind of trade speculation surrounding the possibility of the Dodgers being part of the Juan Soto trade sweepstakes, enough to cause some unintentional drooling from fans dreaming of adding another superstar to the lineup.

About this time every year, the Dodgers get linked to high profile players in trade rumors, but this might be the first time LA fans have cheered for a player who has never played a single inning for the team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The loud cheers on Monday night certainly took Soto by surprise. After the game, the outfielder was asked about the reception he's received at Chavez Ravine dating back to the All-Star Game. He noted that it was a bit of a surprise. 

Chanting at him isn't going to sway the Nationals, but it's an interesting approach by fans to try to recruit Soto to Dodger blue.

Whether or not he ends up getting traded to the Dodgers is anybody's guess, but if somehow team president Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes pull of a blockbuster, Soto is sure to be beloved in Los Angeles.

Juan SotoLos Angeles DodgersWashington Nationals

June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
News

Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Set for Next Step in Returning From Foot Injury

By Ryan Menzie14 hours ago
Walker Buehler
News

Dodgers Injury Update: LA October Ace Makes First Positive Step in Recovery

By Staff Writer15 hours ago
Jul 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) looks on from the dugout against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw To Host Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose

By AJ Gonzalez17 hours ago
USATSI_13483183_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former LA Villain Sparks Controversy with Nationals Outfielder

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18746005_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Giants Manager Reacts to Team Getting Swept by LA

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18353665_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: LA Executive Hints at Team Trading for Juan Soto

By Adam SalcidoJul 26, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18403156_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Julio Urías Seems to Love Pitching Against the San Francisco Giants

By Adam SalcidoJul 25, 2022 11:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18627667_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Could Return to the Lineup Real Soon

By Adam SalcidoJul 25, 2022 10:00 PM EDT