Dodgers News: Justin Turner Compares Hanser Alberto to Former LA Infielder

When you do everything you're asked of and all while doing it with a smile on your face, you're more than likely going to be successful and also liked by your new team.

That's exactly the impact Hanser Alberto had on the Dodgers this season.

The 29-year-old from the Dominican Republic was signed to a one-year deal with a $2 million team option for the 2023 season and a $250k buyout.

Despite being surrounded by a star studded cast in LA, he's made an impact with appearances at first, second, and third base, shortstop, right field, and even saw a little bit of pitching action in four games.

Alberto's the prime example of "yes-man" which has gotten him into the game 56 times this season. He's collected 29 hits, two homers, and 14 RBI while also pitching an ERA of 2.25.

Justin Turner, who just recently returned to the starting lineup after dealing with some abdominal pain, has taken notice of Hanser Alberto and the effect he has on the team, (quotes via Holding Kourt Podcast).

“Obviously I love all our guys and everyone is great, but his guy just brings a little bit different edge to the table, and he’s probably one of the least talked about guys that we got this year. Hanser Alberto. High energy, funny, always in a great mood. Like personality, everything, how he goes about it, he reminds me of Juan Uribe. I think we’re going to have a lot of fun playing on the same team this year. Keep an eye out for Alberto. He’s been an absolute gem of a human.”

According to Statmuse.com, Alberto has a .297 batting average with 51 hits, a home run, 30 RBIs and 24 runs scored in 47 games this year.

The team has also won 37 of the 56 games Alberto has appeared in and even when he's not playing, he's bringing his players up and supporting them day in and day out in the dugout.

There's no doubt about it that the Dodgers have some of the best team chemistry in the sport. LA is have having a truly magical season with Alberto on their side and if the second base specialist continues to grow and improve this season, we might be seeing more of him in the future.