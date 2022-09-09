Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Earns Prestigious Nomination from His Peers

Oct 8, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) hits an RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the third inning during game three of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Turner is honored to be the Dodgers' nominee for the special award.
Stop me if you've heard this before:

Justin Turner is the Dodgers' nominee for the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award.

For the fifth time in nine seasons, it's Turner who will be representing the Dodgers for the award.

The award, of course named after the great Roberto Clemente, recognizes players with "extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."

To say Turner exemplifies that would be an understatement.

The Justin Turner Foundation, which was founded in 2016 by Justin and his wife, Kourtney, looks to "support homeless veterans, children (and their families) battling life-altering illnesses and diseases and various youth baseball organizations."

"There are many honors that come with being a Major League Baseball player but there is nothing that makes me more proud than representing Roberto's No. 21 and trying to follow in his philanthropic footsteps," Turner said. "To be the person that is Justin Turner for the Roberto Clemente award, knowing how much he cared first about community and giving back and lifting people up, that is truly special to Kourt and I and something we don’t take for granted."

Justin and Kourtney understand their responsibility to set an example in the community.

“I think it’s important as a Dodger player or Major League baseball player to understand the platform that we’ve been given,” Turner said. “One thing that Kourt and I really try to take pride in is spending as much time as we can serving other people and setting the example to help other teammates realize just how big their platform is and how much they can impact people’s lives and hopefully kind of lead them to starting their own foundation or organization to give back to our community.”

Fans can cast their votes to support Turner as soon as today at MLB.com.

