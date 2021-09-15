Dodgers News: Justin Turner Nominated For Roberto Clemente Award

The legacy of Roberto Clemente lives on throughout baseball. The Roberto Clemente award is given annually to the Major League Baseball player who "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team."

The Roberto Clemente Award was originally called the Commissioner's Award back when it began in 1971. The name was changed after Roberto Clemente's tragic death in 1972 when he was traveling to Nicaragua, attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims.

The Dodgers 2021 nominee is Justin Turner. This is not Turner's first time being nominated. He was also nominated in 2017, 2018, 2020, and now 2021. Turner, along with his wife Kourtney, has been a very involved member of the community since joining the Dodgers in 2014. The Justin Turner Foundation seeks to assist homeless veterans, children battling life-altering illnesses and diseases, and youth baseball organizations throughout the LA community and beyond. Turner was humble about the nomination.

"I’m honored to be the Dodgers’ nominee for this award and be mentioned alongside Roberto Clemente, who showed us all the impact that athletes can make and what it means to give back to the community. My wife Kourtney and I are humbled by this recognition, and pledge to continue lifting up people in need, especially our homeless veterans, and supporting our hospitals, schools and youth sports."

In an odd twist of fate, Max Scherzer was the Nationals nominee for the Roberto Clemente award, meaning the Dodgers have two different nominees for the Roberto Clemente award.

To vote for this award, fans can go here. Fans can go vote for Turner until season's end on October 3rd,